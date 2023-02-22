HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a runaway 12-year-old girl who was last seen at her home Tuesday.
Ciana Shelton, who goes by CiCi, has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, and is about 5-foot-3 and 115 pounds, police said. She is believed to be in the Atlantic City area.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.