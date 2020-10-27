Hamilton Township police notify residents of positive COVID-19 case after clean up event

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Officials on Tuesday notified residents that a participant at the township’s recent “Community Clean Up” event has tested positive for COVID-19.
One person who attended the event tested positive for the new coronavirus Monday, according to a news release from township police.
Police did not release the name of the person, nor their condition.
“Please monitor symptoms for yourself, friends and family that attended the event,” police said.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
