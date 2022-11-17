 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamilton Township police looking for missing teen

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing girl who was last seen Tuesday. 

Ka'lilah Bethel, 13, was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black and red pajama pants and black Nike sneakers, police said Thursday.

Bethel is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700.

— Eric Conklin

Bethel

Bethel

 Hamilton Township police, provided
