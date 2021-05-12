Hamilton Township police looking for elderly woman missing since 2019

Several Oakcrest HS cheerleaders expressed some fear of police in light of the recent incidents of violence around the country and tonight the Hamilton Township Police Department had dinner with the cheerleading squad and bridge the gap between police and teens in this community. October 7, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Oakcrest High School cheerleader Sabrina Vargas, right, teaches some moves to Hamilton Township police Sgt. Nicole Nelson on Friday during a prefootball game dinner at the school. Several Oakcrest cheerleaders expressed a fear of police in light of recent incidents of violence around the country, and so parents, coaches and police arranged for the two sides to break bread.
Several Oak Crest HS cheerleaders expressed some fear of police in light of the recent incidents of violence around the country and tonight the Hamilton Township Police Department had dinner with the cheerleading squad and bridge the gap between police and teens in this community. Sgt. Nicole Nelson chat and ate with Iyana Thomas, a junior. October 7, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Before kickoff at last Friday night’s football game against St. Joseph High School, the varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders of Oakcrest High School brought their blue-and-white uniforms and Hamilton Township police officers brought their badges, bulletproof vests and weapons to a dinner to discuss police-community relations and violence.
Oakcrest Cheerleaders socialize with Hamilton Twp. Police
Oakcrest High School cheerleader Sabrina Vargas, right, teaches some moves to Hamilton Township police Sgt. Nicole Nelson on Friday during a prefootball game dinner at the school. Several Oakcrest cheerleaders expressed a fear of police in light of recent incidents of violence around the country, and so parents, coaches and police arranged for the two sides to break bread.
Food for the dinner was donated by Smokey’s World in Mays Landing. ‘All police are not bad. There are good police. It’s the person,’ says Smokey’s World owner Gasper Sanders.
Several Oak Crest HS cheerleaders expressed some fear of police in light of the recent incidents of violence around the country and tonight the Hamilton Township Police Department had dinner with the cheerleading squad and bridge the gap between police and teens in this community. Sgt. Nicole Nelson chat and ate with Iyana Thomas, a junior. October 7, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Deputy Chief Paul Sorrentino serves pulled pork to senior Breejae Adens.
Officers serve freshman Alex Estrada.
Before kickoff at last Friday night’s football game against St. Joseph High School, the varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders of Oakcrest High School brought their blue-and-white uniforms and Hamilton Township police officers brought their badges, bulletproof vests and weapons to a dinner to discuss police-community relations and violence.
