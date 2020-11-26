 Skip to main content
Hamilton Township police investigating Mizpah fire
Hamilton Township police investigating Mizpah fire

Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a house fire Sunday in the Mizpah section of the township.

At 1:39 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call regarding a woods fire near Dehirsch Avenue. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the area, at which time it was found to be a residential structure fire, police said in a news release Wednesday. Nearby residential video surveillance helped determine the structure was engulfed in flames at the time of the 911 call.

Firefighters from the Mays Landing and Richland volunteer fire companies responded and extinguished the fire with the assistance of the Laureldale, Weymouth, Estell Manor, Dorothy and East Vineland fire companies, police said. Also on scene was Hamilton Township Rescue, the township fire official and the the state Division of Fire Safety.

The Cologne, Elwood and Minotola volunteer fire companies provided cover for the companies at the scene.

The Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company has been closed since October, when its chief and another firefighter were charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft. The Richland company in Buena Vista Township is providing fire service for the area.

Anyone with information about the fire can call Detective Michael Robison at 609-625-2700, ext. 578.

