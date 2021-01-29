 Skip to main content
Hamilton Township Police installs prescription drop box
Hamilton Township Police installs prescription drop box

The Hamilton Township Police Department has partnered with Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC) to install a permanent prescription drop box at the department.

The box, available to the public 24/7, will be for unused, unwanted and expired medications, according to a news release from the department.

"Permanent drop boxes and the awareness campaigns surrounding them are an important part of reducing the misuse of prescription medication," the release said. "Two in five teenagers believe prescription drugs are 'much safer' than illegal drugs. Every day in the U.S. 2,500 youths take a prescription pain reliever for the purpose of getting high for the first time. Cleaning out medicine cabinets will reduce the number of prescriptions available for abuse."

The department is located at 6101 13th St., Mays Landing.

Contact: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

