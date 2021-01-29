Hamilton Township police install prescription drop box

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The local Police Department has partnered with the drug abuse prevention group Join Together Atlantic County to install a permanent prescription drop box at the department.
The box, available to the public 24/7, will be for unused, unwanted and expired medications, according to a news release from the department.
"Permanent drop boxes and the awareness campaigns surrounding them are an important part of reducing the misuse of prescription medication," the release states. "Two in five teenagers believe prescription drugs are 'much safer' than illegal drugs. Every day in the U.S., 2,500 youths take a prescription pain reliever for the purpose of getting high for the first time. Cleaning out medicine cabinets will reduce the number of prescriptions available for abuse."
The department is located at 6101 13th St. in Mays Landing.
Contact: 609-272-7404
