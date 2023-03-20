HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police on Monday renewed their efforts to find a missing 85-year-old woman who disappeared roughly four years ago as of March 28.
Kathleen Elkow, of Mays Landing, was last seen on that date in 2019 at her residence on Weymouth Road at about 4 p.m., police said on Monday.
Elkow suffered from dementia at the time she went missing.
The avid walker and nature lover, as described by her family, was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers and a red, white and black-checkered shirt.
Teams have searched for Elkow since she disappeared, exploring the area using dogs, aerial equipment, dive teams, bloodhounds and volunteers.
People are also reading…
Anyone with information about Elkow's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1, or dial 911.
Detectives in 2019 said her disappearance was not ruled suspicious.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.