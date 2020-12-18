Hamilton Township Planning Board wants Township Committee to pursue development

The Township of Hamilton Planning Board passed two agenda items encouraging to the Township Committee to make a greater effort to pursue development within the municipality.

The Township has a Mill Complex Redevelopment Area Redevelopment Plan, which includes the Wheaton Glass Factory, also known as Wheaton Plastics, on Old Harding Highway. No development has happened at the site in decades, and a fire gutted three of the nine buildings on the site in 2007.

Cotton Mill Associates LLC., based in Weehawken, Hudson County, has owned the property since 2009. The Township Committee requested the Planning Board amend the plan to give the Township Committee the authority to start the eminent domain process over the Wheaton property at some point. The Planning Board agreed to recommend that this change take place.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Planning Board also decided to conduct a preliminary investigation to establish a non-condemnation redevelopment area at the township's Industrial Park.

Hamilton Township's Planning Board has no objections to Oakcrest improvements Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District residents will not receive a chance this fa…

During the meeting, it came up that there have been very few land sales in the Industrial Park in decades.