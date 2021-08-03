Hamilton Township passes ordinances to allow cannabis businesses, collect revenue

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously voted to pass an ordinance amending its redevelopment plan to permit cannabis establishments, distributors and delivery services in the township.

Township Redevelopment Attorney Emily Givens said the ordinance gives the township additional levels of control.

“The state has not yet released its regulations, so this gives the township additional protections beyond the state rules," Givens said.

The redevelopment agreement provides a level of control for issues such as location, hours of operation and the number of establishments.

Municipalities have until Aug. 21 to adopt cannabis policies or be subject to the state's once they are enacted.

Township resident Laurie Smith expressed concerns about the inclusion of cannabis businesses in the township.

“I do not agree with the township opting in to have cannabis businesses but understand at this point it is too late,” she said. “If this council were to vote no tonight on this ordinance and instead decided to opt out, there is not enough time to do so with the Aug. 21 deadline and things would be much worse if you were unable to do nothing."

