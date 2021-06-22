 Skip to main content
Hamilton Township passes budget with 1.4-cent tax rate increase
Hamilton Township passes budget with 1.4-cent tax rate increase

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday passed a 2021 municipal budget that results in a 1.4-cent increase in the local property-tax rate.

That figure is down from the 3-cent increase proposed when the budget was introduced March 15.

The decrease from the original proposal is attributable to funds received from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. The township is set to receive $2,694,796 evenly divided between this year and next year. The governing body plans to use about $1,181,000 in this year’s budget, leaving $166,000 in reserve.

The township has four years to use all the funds, Chief Financial Officer Cynthia Lindsay said.

Mayor Charles Cain attributed the tax increase to a $30 million loss of ratables last year, or 1.48% of the township’s value from the previous year. The drop in value is primarily due to successful tax appeals on commercial properties.

“Our department heads, employees and administration did all we could to hold the line on spending,” he said. “We were careful about every cent we plan to spend in order to benefit our residents.”

The total budgeted amount is $27.9 million, with about $18.5 million to be raised in local taxes. Under the plan, a home assessed at the median township value of $163,000 would see an increase in property taxes of about $23 to $1,457. That does not include amounts billed by the local and regional school districts and the county.

Also at the meeting, the committee voted to allocate $2 million for capital projects for public works, public safety and recreation.

Interim township Administrator Peter Miller also announced that the committee’s personnel committee selected four candidates from 14 applicants to be interviewed next week for the township administrator position.

Miller also announced that Township Hall will reopen to visitors after the July 4 holiday.

