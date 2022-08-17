Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority relocating to Township Hall

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Citing long-term fiscal responsibility and a safer facility for employees, the township's Municipal Utilities Authority will relocate later this year to Township Hall, the MUA said Wednesday.

“We are really excited about this opportunity,” Mary Jo Couts, chairwoman of the HTMUA, said in a news release.

The MUA is starting with a 10-year lease at Township Hall, 6101 13th St. in Mays Landing, officials said.

The move, Couts said, was decided as a way to aid taxpayers. The authority's current building on Ken Scull Avenue is in need of costly restoration, and relocating averts the need for taxpayers to help pay for those renovations, she said.

Authority officials did not say how much the repairs would cost, only that the township will take ownership of the building.

MUA employees are moving into offices inside the municipal building vacated after the township's municipal court ceased operations, merging with the consolidated Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County in the old courthouse on Main Street.

The move also makes employees more secure, as Township Hall is equipped with tighter security measures than the Ken Scull Avenue building, authority officials said.

"We really believe that this decision is the best for our employees, our customers and the community," Natalie Chesko, the MUA's executive director, said in a statement.