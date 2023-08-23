HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Permitting issues continue to hold up the capping of a 39-acre landfill off Nawakwa Boulevard.

Jeff Dey, chief operating officer of Resource Renewal, said he is still waiting on the state Pinelands Commission to approve the site's closure plan. The delays have also forced the township to look at extending the redevelopment agreement for the property. The agreement is expected to end in the coming months.

"We need an extension to secure the funding," Dey said during a Township Committee meeting Aug. 7.

The capping of the landfill is expected to cost more than $5 million. The process is expected to take six to nine months once all permits are received.

The closure plan includes placing a permeable cap (soil material), clearing the trees, grading the area and developing stormwater control. Once that is complete, developers will put down topsoil and do the appropriate seeding to prepare for a planned solar project.

The landfill is located adjacent to the Atlantic County Special Services School. The area has been designated as a redevelopment zone by the township. The redevelopment area is located to the south of several facilities operated by the county, including the Special Services School, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, the Atlantic County Criminal Justice Complex and the county jail.

Dey said he is hoping to work with the neighboring schools to develop an energy usage plan.

This is the second time this year that Dey has given the committee an update on the status of the landfill closure. During a meeting in March, members of the Township Committee expressed concern about how long the closure has taken.

"It has been going on for over 10 years, they were promised that it would be done by the end of the year, and they still do not have the appropriate approvals," Deputy Mayor Richard Cheek said during the March meeting.