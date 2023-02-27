MAYS LANDING – The Township Committee issued a resolution of support for a proposed marijuana cultivation facility on Feb. 21, bringing the business a step closer to opening.

Burn Factory, the proposed marijuana cultivation company, would be located on the 7300 block off the Black Horse Pike at Gene’s Farm & Garden Center, a family business for 71 years. The eponymous owners of the farm, Gene Annacone and Jeanie Annacone, are in support of the marijuana cultivation project.

The company consists of three people, including Hamilton Township resident Justin Annacone.

At the Feb. 21 meeting, Annacone said he had relevant experience through the family farming business to prepare him for operating a marijuana-cultivation facility. He added that the property would remain under his family’s ownership, with Burn Factory operating in the space under a lease.

“I’ve grown vegetable plants, flowers, everything, so I have experience in that,” Justin Annacone said. “Obviously, I can’t say I’ve been growing cannabis for years…but I think that experience translates very well.”

Attorney Stephanie Schuman, founder of the marijuana law firm Leaf Legal P.C., is representing Burn Factory and spoke on its behalf at the Feb. 21 meeting. She said that the company had obtained its conditional cultivation license from the state and needed to obtain a resolution of local support.

The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission generally requires municipalities to obtain resolutions of local support in order to obtain a state license. The resolution does not obviate the need to complete other, municipal regulatory processes, such as obtaining site-plan approval from the local planning board.

A presentation Schuman prepared for the Township Committee showed the cultivation center would be a steel grow house with a concrete foundation and spanning an area of 10,000 square feet.

It would operate throughout the year, Justin Annacone said, and it was possible the company could expand its footprint later. He and Schuman also discussed job creation, emphasizing that they would try to hire local.

The company said it would use state-of-the-art cultivation technology for its cultivation lights and carbon dioxide tanks. There is a particular focus on stifling any pungent odors coming from the facility, with the company planning to use odor-mitigation exhaust fans, as well as ventilation systems, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, insect-screened and vented coolers and insect-screened intake dampers. Schuman said the company would use negative air pressure, filters, absorbers and carbon scrubbers; and other high-efficiency particulate air and gas absorption technologies to reduce odors and irritants within the facility.

The mission to temper any odors from marijuana-cultivation facilities has been important to municipalities throughout South Jersey. A group of homeowners in Galloway Township worked with the local township cannabis committee for months to devise stringent odor-mitigation standards.

Burn Factory would also try to limit nuisance to neighbors by obscuring the visibility of the facility from the roadside, while protecting the facility with fencing and security cameras.

New Jersey citizens voted to legalize marijuana in a 2020 referendum by a margin of 2-to-1. The ensuing state legalization law, passed in 2021, allows municipalities to prohibit marijuana businesses from operating within their municipal limits, or otherwise ban certain types of marijuana business. All six types of marijuana business specified under state law are legal in Hamilton Township, where residents voted about 2.44-to-1 in favor of marijuana legalization, according to records from the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office.