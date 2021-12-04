 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Township Historical Society hosts Dickens of a Holiday Craft Fair
0 comments
top story

Hamilton Township Historical Society hosts Dickens of a Holiday Craft Fair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

About 110 South Jersey children went holiday shopping with officers from 18 local police departments during the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County's annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Mays Landing. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hamilton Township Historical Society sponsored its annual Dickens of a Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday. The event sprawled across the Mays Landing Presbyterian Church, the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library and Memorial Park in downtown Mays Landing.

Other activities in the park included an opportunity to feed and pet alpacas and a visit from Santa, who waved to the kids from a passing firetruck.

— Charlie Pritchard

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News