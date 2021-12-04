Hamilton Township Historical Society hosts Dickens of a Holiday Craft Fair

The Hamilton Township Historical Society sponsored its annual Dickens of a Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday. The event sprawled across the Mays Landing Presbyterian Church, the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library and Memorial Park in downtown Mays Landing.
Other activities in the park included an opportunity to feed and pet alpacas and a visit from Santa, who waved to the kids from a passing firetruck.
— Charlie Pritchard
