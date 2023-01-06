Hamilton Township gets new mayor, acting administrator at reorganization meeting

MAYS LANDING — The Township Committee voted at its reorganization meeting Tuesday to unanimously appoint Carl Pitale mayor.

He won reelection to the committee this year and was sworn in Tuesday by state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.

Pitale replaces former Mayor Charles Cain, who lost his bid for reelection in November to Pitale and Thelma Witherspoon, who was also sworn in by Polistina on Tuesday.

Pitale called his win and unanimous appointment as mayor “humbling” and “exciting.” He said the reorganization meeting signified growth and solidarity for the township.

“I think it’s showing that we are coming together and we’re going to move forward and do everything we can for this township,” Pitale said.

Pitale was the sole vote against appointing Cain mayor in 2022. The two had disagreed on a range of topics, including how to fill the position of township administrator, which has experienced considerable turnover in recent years; and over a proposed takeover of the township Municipal Utilities Authority. Cain and Pitale both ran as Republicans, while Witherspoon is a Democrat.

Witherpoon is a former Democratic nominee for the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners and a former president of the Atlantic City Board of Education. She had a 35-year career working for the Atlantic City Police Department and is the pastor of the Westminster Christian Worship Center in Atlantic City, according to her campaign website.

“I am very excited to have been elected by the residents of Hamilton Township, and I’m looking forward to working in a bipartisan way with the entire committee in order to get things done in this township,” Witherspoon said. “It is about time that we put everything aside and put the residents where they belong, which is first.”

Committeewoman Judy Link, a Democrat, congratulated Pitale and Witherspoon. She said the choice of voters to send a Republican and Democrat to committee together demonstrated their desire to see bipartisan work. Link also congratulated Witherspoon for being the first woman of color to be elected to the committee and said she was uniquely qualified for the role.

“The win of Carl Pitale was a great win and a great win for Thelma, because the people spoke that they wanted more cooperation and a bipartisan-type government than was previously instituted,” Link said.

Pitale nominated Richard Cheek to serve as deputy mayor, and he was appointed on a 4-0 vote.

The newly inaugurated members of the committee worked to fill the township's most prominent vacancy, voting to appoint Brett Noll acting township administrator. Noll began work in the township Public Works Department as a laborer in 2005 and worked his way up to public works director by 2013. He will serve as administrator for at most 60 days while the township looks for a candidate to assume the position full time.

“It’s been a long ride,” Noll said. “We have a lot of work to do. Although it’s a 60-day appointment, we have to get the morale back and we have to get the teamwork back in town hall.”

Noll is replacing Joseph Kostecki II, whom the committee appointed last February. Kostecki had previously served as borough administrator and municipal clerk for South Toms River.

The change from Kostecki to Noll continues a series of rotating administrators. Peter Miller, who had worked as the administrator in Egg Harbor Township for 32 years, was appointed to interim administrator in Hamilton in June 2021. He replaced Arch Liston, who left to take a position in Trenton and whose administrator tenure had begun in March 2020.

The township had voted to appoint Joseph Galdo, a former employee for the city governments of Camden and Philadelphia, to the position in October 2021. Galdo subsequently declined the job offer.

Committeewoman Sue Hopkins expressed concern that the township did not specify the qualifications it was looking for in an acting administrator and was concerned that a pair of female candidates should have been given more consideration. She was not present for the vote Tuesday.

Link said she anticipated the reorganization meeting would be “very difficult.” She said her decision, along with Witherspoon, to not deadlock the committee in 2-2 ties on partisan lines was reflective of their commitment to collaboration and compromise. She said she wanted to promote transparency in government and change how the township has awarded redevelopment agreements, which she described as “the wild, wild west.”

“I think Thelma and I decided to take the high road in making the approvals happen, and I think we will move forward in a very positive way,” Link said. “Let’s move forward and see what we can do to make things better for our community, make our community more informed and do the right thing as far as what is ahead of us.”

Pitale said he was looking to battle the “stigma” that the township had acquired in recent years and work together on redevelopment. Both he and Link said they were interested in exploring redevelopment plans for the old cotton mill and the Atlantic City Race Course and providing support to the Hamilton Mall.

“I want to keep looking forward; I don’t want to look in the past,” Pitale said. “Let’s move forward and do so with everybody in mind and be open, transparent, so that everybody knows what’s going on and so we can lose that stigma that we got stuck with a little bit.”

More change could be coming to the township soon.

Hopkins has resigned effective Tuesday, and her departure will create a new vacancy on the committee. As Hopkins is a Republican, the local GOP county committee will nominate a slate of replacements from which the Township Committee can choose one. Atlantic County Republican Chair Don Purdy said the county committee was looking at the opening and he was eager to work with whomever is selected.

Noll said Wednesday the township had not yet received the Republican nominations for the vacancy.