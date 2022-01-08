Hamilton Township fox is Atlantic County's first rabies case of 2022

Atlantic County on Saturday reported its first rabies case of 2022 in a fox found in Hamilton Township.

A homeowner in the 6300 block of Spruce Street let her dog out in the backyard, where it encountered a fox under the deck, the county said in a news release. The dog was immediately brought into the house while the fox repeatedly attacked a metal pipe and eventually died.

Animal control was called to remove the fox, and it was then sent to the state lab for testing.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health determined the dog was current on its rabies vaccination. It was given a booster and placed under a 45-day informal confinement as a precaution, the county said.

Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated, the county said. Rabies vaccinations help protect pet owners and their family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold its next free rabies vaccination clinic for both dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 16, by appointment only. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. For more information, visit aclink.org/publichealth.