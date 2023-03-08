MAYS LANDING – The Township Committee voted to appoint Brett Noll as township administrator Monday, bringing what members hope will be a stable presence to a position that has been in flux over the last several years.

Mayor Carl Pitale said Noll had acquired a deep understanding of the area and the needs of residents in years working for the township.

“You know the township inside and out, you keep water in the lake, you’re on top of everything that went on at Public Works,” Pitale said. “I don’t think there was ever a time where I would call you and ask you a question and you couldn’t have an answer about public works lickity split.”

Noll has been acting administrator since January and had been Public Works director since 2012. He thanked past and present township officials whom he credits with mentoring him, saying they encouraged him to apply for roles in management.

“Everyone that’s helped me along the way I just want to thank,” Noll said. “You should share in tonight for me and I really appreciate everything that everyone here has done for me.”

The Township Committee lauded Noll for his diligence and years of experience.

“We’ve been picking away at it and he’s been doing a good job and I truly believe he’ll continue to do a good job,” Township Committeeman Art Schenker said.

Noll began working for the township Public Works Department in 2005 and over the next seven years, he was promoted to operations lead, operations manager and chief of the Division of Roads, Drainage and Construction. The township then appointed Noll as Public Works director in 2012. In 2013, then-Township Administrator Mike Jacobs praised Noll for his ability to think quickly and improvise solutions to the challenges facing the township.

Noll served as director of Public Works until 2023 when he was appointed acting administrator.

"It's been an interesting 18-year journey for me," Noll said.

As Public Works director, Noll personally oversaw the operations of the Lake Lenape Dam, which drew him attention throughout the township.

More recently, Noll toured Gravelly Run with members of the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association & River Council and other environmental activists after they expressed concern about the supposed damage all-terrain vehicles had done to the area. The Township Committee introduced an ordinance

Township Committeewoman Judy Link said Noll knew “every little inch, every little rain drop that comes down the pike,” heaping special praise onto him for his handling of the dam.

Noll is replacing Joseph Kostecki II, a former borough administrator and municipal clerk for South Toms River, whom the Township Committee appointed in February 2022.

As administrator, Noll will manage the affairs of the township as it tries to revise its redevelopment processes after residents expressed concern about conserving natural resources. His change under the new leadership of Pitale, who replaces Mayor Charles Cain after defeating him in the November general election.

Noll is to be paid an annual salary of $130,000, and he will see that salary increase to $142,500 effective Oct. 1.