MAYS LANDING — It is time to redevelop redevelopment agreements, according to township officials.

Mayor Carl Pitale said Tuesday he was creating a subcommittee to discuss the township’s redevelopment and rehabilitation policies.

The subcommittee will seek to reform how redevelopment is done in the township following a public outcry from residents who believe the current process is not transparent and threatens the township’s environment.

“The whole purpose of this process is to absolutely bring this before the public,” Schenker said Tuesday. “I think that this is a good opportunity for us to tweak it, if you would, and kind of make it more of an open process, so everybody feels a little more comfortable with it.”

The subcommittee will consist of the township administrator, community development director, Planning Board chair and Township Committee members Judy Link and Art Schenker.

The announcement came about a week after a Feb. 15 joint meeting of the Township Committee and the Planning and Zoning boards, where officials and residents deliberated over the process. Township redevelopment attorney James Maley suggested during the meeting that the township adopt a process that informs residents sooner of when it is considering entering into a redevelopment agreement.

Missing 12-year-old found safe in Hamilton Township UPDATE: Hamilton Township police said Thursday that Ciana has been found and is safe.

The Township Committee voted in 2018 to designate the entire township “an area in need of rehabilitation.”

The designation allows for a municipality to catalyze development in an area by accelerating certain zoning adjustments and offering financial benefits to developers.

The Township Committee has also voted to create separate redevelopment plans for individual areas of the township, which grants the township additional authority to enter into long-term tax-abatement and exemption agreements with developers and to condemn an area and seize it via eminent domain.

The process generally lets a municipality subsidize development and establish more direct control over development, letting it impose additional standards beyond those set by normal municipal land-use laws. In exchange, developers receive certain zoning and financial benefits.

The first stage of the development process is currently to have residents appear before a zoning-workshop team. Maley suggested the township could have developers seeking redevelopment agreements instead appear first before the Township Committee to discuss the redevelopment plan. The township would also send out notices to property owners living within a certain distance of the proposed redevelopment area.

The proposal was met with skepticism, both from township officials and assembled residents.

Hamilton Township teen safely located UPDATE: Hamilton Township police said Monday that Morton has been found and is safe.

Zoning Board member Bruce Strigh said he felt the redevelopment and rehabilitation processes deviated too far from typical rezoning procedure. He said it stripped the Zoning Board of its ability to thoroughly review a plan and interrogate developers.

“If the plan would go through to the Zoning Board, (it would) go through the normal process, that’s been done hundreds of times, but in this case it’s short circuited,” Strigh said. “That expertise, that area of concern is lost.”

Link said she was concerned about the normal rehabilitation process and said members of the Township Committee had previously not been given enough notice or time to consider redevelopment or rehabilitation projects. She said, for example, that members were not given sufficient time or notice about a recent proposal for a Trophy Park project that had caused considerable consternation in the township.

Link praised the township for its past economic strategy that focused on responsibly limiting development while protecting natural resources. She said the decision five years ago to designate the entire township an area in need of rehabilitation was misleading. She noted that much land in the township cannot be feasibly redeveloped due to restrictions from the Pinelands Commission, the state body that governs development in the Pine Barrens, which run through much of Atlantic County.

Resident Aline Dix argued the township should have never qualified to be designated an area in need of rehabilitation. Having served on the township Municipal Utilities Authority for 29 years, Dix said some of the stated facts involving municipal infrastructure that allowed the township to meet state rehabilitation criteria were incorrect.

“We need to start over and rethink and maybe make a whole lot of changes,” Dix said, adding much the process would be labor intensive.

Maley challenged some of the criticisms of the redevelopment agreement. He noted that the Zoning Board simply enforced codes enacted by the Township Committee, which would always have the ultimate authority. He further argued the typical zoning process is lengthy, unpredictable and prohibitively costly for many prospective developers.

Maley said there were limits to what the Township Committee could do to prevent development in the township’s wooded areas. He said the committee has limited authority to prevent development on private land and that it could not take any action to prevent the actions of a future Township Committee that may be more supportive of large development projects.

There was also the matter of economic necessity. Maley said redevelopment agreements had been adopted as a strategy for development throughout New Jersey. Because of its ubiquity, Maley said the agreements were an important tool to help subsidize development, attract ratables and spark economic growth.

“In today’s marketplace, in your area, actually everywhere in the state, it is the standard,” Maley said.

There seemed to be broad, bipartisan agreement that there was a need to reform the township’s redevelopment process in January, when Pitale was appointed mayor. At the same time, there are several areas of the township that officials have identified as being in desperate need of redevelopment, such as the former Atlantic City Race Course.