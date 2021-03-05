Hamilton Township educator who died from COVID-19 remembered for big heart

During her time teaching, she adored working with the students and dedicated much of her time to serving the school community. This past year, as students and faculty started returning to in-person learning at the Hess Complex, Bluth made little stickers for ID cards that had phrases such as “be someone’s rainbow” and other inspirational sayings.

“She had the ability to make anyone she met feel at ease and welcome, and she fit in anywhere,” Surace said. “I knew she was a diamond, but I didn’t realize everybody else knew it.”

The outpouring of support and condolences from the community, along with 50-plus cards as of Tuesday, was of great comfort and indeed helped Surace realize that others did know how special her daughter was.

“There are no words to accurately depict how truly special Cara was,” Melanie Lamanteer said in an email to The Press last week.

Lamanteer has been the principal at the Hess Complex for eight years and an administrator in the Hamilton Township School District for 20.

She worked with Bluth for three years and noted how in that time Bluth had a profound and positive impact on the school community.