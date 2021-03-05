Hamilton Township educator who died from COVID-19 remembered for big heart

Joetta Surace always called her daughter, Cara Bluth, a chameleon.
Bluth was well-liked and could fit in with any crowd. According to those who knew her, she displayed those traits daily with the amount of happiness and positivity she spread.
Bluth died Feb. 20 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 45.
She was diagnosed with the coronavirus Feb. 13. She thought she was feeling better after a few days, Surace said.
But she was rushed to the hospital at 8 a.m. Feb. 20. Initially, the doctors thought she had pneumonia, but they soon ran tests and found out her kidneys were functioning at just 5%, which caused them to fail.
Bluth died around 5 that night.
“This disease, I think people just think it’s your lungs and you have trouble breathing, but it attacks other organs,” Surace said. “I never realized that until all this happened and (her) doctors told me it chooses different organs and it will attack them with a vengeance.
“We took it seriously, and so did she. Cara was always very careful.”
Bluth served as vice principal for three years at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township. The Ventnor resident previously taught at Chelsea Heights Elementary School in Atlantic City.
During her time teaching, she adored working with the students and dedicated much of her time to serving the school community. This past year, as students and faculty started returning to in-person learning at the Hess Complex, Bluth made little stickers for ID cards that had phrases such as “be someone’s rainbow” and other inspirational sayings.
“She had the ability to make anyone she met feel at ease and welcome, and she fit in anywhere,” Surace said. “I knew she was a diamond, but I didn’t realize everybody else knew it.”
The outpouring of support and condolences from the community, along with 50-plus cards as of Tuesday, was of great comfort and indeed helped Surace realize that others did know how special her daughter was.
“There are no words to accurately depict how truly special Cara was,” Melanie Lamanteer said in an email to The Press last week.
Lamanteer has been the principal at the Hess Complex for eight years and an administrator in the Hamilton Township School District for 20.
She worked with Bluth for three years and noted how in that time Bluth had a profound and positive impact on the school community.
“Cara quite simply was a ray of sunshine,” Lamanteer said. “She was forever optimistic and positive regardless of any obstacles she may face. There are no words to describe how Cara will be missed. But I can say the positive impact she had on so many will remain with them and within our school community. We are better people for having been blessed with knowing Cara.”
Gov. Phil Murphy honored Bluth during his COVID-19 media briefing Wednesday, also acknowledging her husband, Scott, and her pets, Leroy, an English bulldog, and Eli, whom Murphy described as a mischievous cat.
“Even more than her students, she loved her family,” Murphy tweeted. “May God bless Cara.”
Bluth graduated from Absegami High School in 1993 and earned a degree in communications and radio and TV at George Washington University in 1997. She later earned a degree in educational administration from Stockton University.
Before becoming a teacher, Bluth spent 10 years in the hotel industry in the Washington, D.C., area and volunteered at the National Zoo, where she had a particular love for panda bears.
Surace, who is a retired principal and teacher, still helps out as the interim vice principal at the Swift School in Egg Harbor Township. Her husband, John, daughter, Erica Schaffer, and son, John C. (also known as JC) are planning to start a scholarship in Bluth’s honor.
The family plans to hold a celebration of her life June 20, or the summer solstice, always one of Bluth’s favorite holidays.
Surace said Bluth’s five nieces and nephews — Francesca, Leo and Luci Schaffer, and John and Alexis Surace — adored Bluth and took the loss very hard. But the memories still are there to make them smile.
“We can’t really wrap our head around the fact that she is gone,” Surace said, “but I think that we just have to believe God took her for a reason. We don’t know what it is yet, but that is what is going to get us through.”
