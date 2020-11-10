Hamilton Township Committee terminates lease agreement with Mizpah Fire Company

The five members of the Township Committee of Hamilton Township voted unanimously Monday to terminate its lease agreement with the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company, effective Dec. 31.

Mizpah fire Chief Jay Davenport II and firefighter Craig Paxton were charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in October.

The township closed the Mizpah firehouse and voted to temporarily seize and secure township-owned vehicles, equipment and supplies and ceased immediately all funding of the company.

Since the fire company has ceased operations, the township has not been able to identify its board of directors, said Township Administration Arch Liston on Monday. It was a legal recommendation that the township stop the leasing of the building on DeHirsch Avenue, Liston said.

If the fire company wants to reorganize down the road, the township can always reconsider the leasing of the building, Liston said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"At this point, to spend any more tax dollars on it is a waste of money," said Liston, who said later in the meeting that the lease would have automatically renewed without Township Committee action.

Hamilton Township mayor seeks to reassure residents after Mizpah firefighter arrests HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Mayor Art Schenker wants residents to maintain their faith in the townsh…