 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Township Committee dedicates local playground to George 'Pop' Henry
0 comments
top story

Hamilton Township Committee dedicates local playground to George 'Pop' Henry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — More than 55 years ago, George Henry used his personal time and skills as a heavy machine operator to create a playground in the Harding Lakes section of the township, where he was one of the original homeowners. The Township Committee posthumously recognized his efforts Monday by naming the site the George “Pop” Henry Playground.

Henry died in September at 81. Members of his family, including his stepson, Mayor Charles Cain, accepted a proclamation from the governing body.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We had a lot of good times there while we were growing up,” son George Henry said. “We enjoyed the playground equipment, played basketball and hockey, and hung out with friends. Neighbors also had block parties there.”

“It helped to keep kids out of trouble,” said Henry’s widow, Carol.

“Lots of families still enjoy it,” son George Henry said. “We are so glad you are doing this.”

Also at the meeting the committee voted 4-1 to seek proposals to provide food services at The Cove, the township-owned beach on Lake Lenape. Committeewoman Judy Link dissented.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit goes door-to-door to promote vaccinations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Two Neptune men in custody after knife fight in McDonald’s parking lot, police say
State & Regional

Two Neptune men in custody after knife fight in McDonald’s parking lot, police say

NEPTUNE – Two Neptune men are in custody after stabbing each other during a fight in a McDonald’s parking lot Tuesday night, Neptune Township Captain Michael J. McGhee said. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the fast food restaurant on Route 35 at 5:11 p.m., officials said. Quron Patterson, 23, and Kironn Hamilton, 31, were in the middle of a fight when officers separated them, ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News