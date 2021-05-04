Hamilton Township Committee dedicates local playground to George 'Pop' Henry

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — More than 55 years ago, George Henry used his personal time and skills as a heavy machine operator to create a playground in the Harding Lakes section of the township, where he was one of the original homeowners. The Township Committee posthumously recognized his efforts Monday by naming the site the George “Pop” Henry Playground.
Henry died in September at 81. Members of his family, including his stepson, Mayor Charles Cain, accepted a proclamation from the governing body.
“We had a lot of good times there while we were growing up,” son George Henry said. “We enjoyed the playground equipment, played basketball and hockey, and hung out with friends. Neighbors also had block parties there.”
“It helped to keep kids out of trouble,” said Henry’s widow, Carol.
“Lots of families still enjoy it,” son George Henry said. “We are so glad you are doing this.”
Also at the meeting the committee voted 4-1 to seek proposals to provide food services at The Cove, the township-owned beach on Lake Lenape. Committeewoman Judy Link dissented.
