Hamilton Township Committee appoints new community development director

Also at the meeting, police Chief Gregory Ciambrone updated the governing body on the plans for the Mizpah firehouse that was shuttered by the township last year due to criminal charges filed against fire company members.

“We are creating a building that will serve as a substation for township police, fire and public works operations,” Ciambrone said. “The building is being cleaned and painted by our Public Works Department, and cameras and information technology equipment is being installed.”

“Was it done in consultation with the residents?” Committeeman Rodney Guishard asked.

“Yes, we held a town hall meeting there to explain the plans to them,” Cain said. “We didn’t cause the initial problem, but we were charged with fixing it. It has now been enhanced.”

Ciambrone said the first firetruck will be housed in the building Oct. 18. The Mizpah firehouse will continue to be overseen by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, which has done so since the Mizpah company was shut down.

“I want to thank the members of the Richland Fire Department who have been a tremendous partner due to their close proximity to Mizpah,” Ciambrone said of the fire company based out of neighboring Buena Vista Township.

Ciambrone also noted that the memorial for Mizpah firefighter Natalie Dempsey, who was killed responding to a structure fire in 2018, will be placed in a prominent spot.