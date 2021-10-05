Hamilton Township Committee appoints new community development director

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday voted unanimously to hire Erin Crean as its community development director. She will assume the $102,000 position Oct. 12.
Crean, of Camden, was employed by Camden County for 20 years, including three as director of the county Office of Community Development and five as chief of staff in the commissioners' office.
In her new position, Crean will supervise planning, zoning, code enforcement and construction code operations. She also will be responsible for promoting economic development in the township.
“We are very pleased to have found someone as talented as Ms. Crean to lead the township in this position,” Mayor Charles Cain said. “Her level of enthusiasm is infectious and will serve the township well.”
“Her experience working with redevelopers will significantly assist the township in their long-term plans,” Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said.
Crean received her bachelor's degree in urban studies and community development from Rutgers University-Camden and expects to receive her master's degree in public administration with a community development specialization in May 2023.
“I am very much looking forward to serving the residents of Hamilton Township,” she said at the meeting.
Also at the meeting, police Chief Gregory Ciambrone updated the governing body on the plans for the Mizpah firehouse that was shuttered by the township last year due to criminal charges filed against fire company members.
“We are creating a building that will serve as a substation for township police, fire and public works operations,” Ciambrone said. “The building is being cleaned and painted by our Public Works Department, and cameras and information technology equipment is being installed.”
“Was it done in consultation with the residents?” Committeeman Rodney Guishard asked.
“Yes, we held a town hall meeting there to explain the plans to them,” Cain said. “We didn’t cause the initial problem, but we were charged with fixing it. It has now been enhanced.”
Ciambrone said the first firetruck will be housed in the building Oct. 18. The Mizpah firehouse will continue to be overseen by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, which has done so since the Mizpah company was shut down.
“I want to thank the members of the Richland Fire Department who have been a tremendous partner due to their close proximity to Mizpah,” Ciambrone said of the fire company based out of neighboring Buena Vista Township.
Ciambrone also noted that the memorial for Mizpah firefighter Natalie Dempsey, who was killed responding to a structure fire in 2018, will be placed in a prominent spot.
