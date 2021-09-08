Hamilton Township Committee amends, approves invasive plant species ordinance

The ordinance threatens violators with fines ranging from $500 to $2,000, or up to 90 days in jail, or up to 90 days of community service.

Cain said no one will be cited as long as their invasive plants do not cross their property line.

“The ordinance is a great start,” he said. “The proposed fines should be enough to keep bamboo owners from not abiding by the law.”

O’Hanlon said Marx has visited her property and helped to bring her plants under control.

“I am willing to help anyone with a similar problem,” Marx said.

Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said he also has bamboo on his property.

“The penalties are a tool we need to enforce the ordinance,” he said. “There is no problem if you keep it on your property.”

Also during the meeting, the governing body passed an ordinance to charge fees to residents or commercial developers who want to appeal rejections by the township's Historical Commission to the Planning Board.

The costs for a resident to appeal are a $50 application fee and $200 escrow fee. The costs for commercial developers are a $75 application fee and a $1,000 escrow fee.