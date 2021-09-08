Hamilton Township Committee amends, approves invasive plant species ordinance

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When the Township Committee proposed an ordinance at its Aug. 16 meeting to regulate invasive plant species that was primarily intended to prevent the spread of bamboo, the main objector was resident Ted Marx.
The governing body took many of Marx’s suggestions to heart and amended the ordinance, which the committee approved unanimously Tuesday. The distance the plants can be located from an adjoining property owner or public right-of-way was reduced from 10 feet to zero. The 8-foot height regulation was changed to 20 feet.
Mayor Charles Cain said some limits needed to be established.
“I assure you that we will not be going out there with a tape measure,” he said.
Marx questioned why a 20-foot limit was necessary.
“This is so that it doesn’t get so high that it impacts the views for neighbors,” township Administrator Peter Miller said. “This was addressed in response to your previous comments. We won’t be routinely checking on this. Property maintenance issues are only responded to on a complaint basis.”
Clarkstown neighborhood resident Beatrice O’Hanlon, who has bamboo on her property, also expressed concern.
“Will you be sending out someone to investigate?” she asked. “I feel like I am being singled out. The proposed fines are excessive.”
The ordinance threatens violators with fines ranging from $500 to $2,000, or up to 90 days in jail, or up to 90 days of community service.
Cain said no one will be cited as long as their invasive plants do not cross their property line.
“The ordinance is a great start,” he said. “The proposed fines should be enough to keep bamboo owners from not abiding by the law.”
O’Hanlon said Marx has visited her property and helped to bring her plants under control.
“I am willing to help anyone with a similar problem,” Marx said.
Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said he also has bamboo on his property.
“The penalties are a tool we need to enforce the ordinance,” he said. “There is no problem if you keep it on your property.”
Also during the meeting, the governing body passed an ordinance to charge fees to residents or commercial developers who want to appeal rejections by the township's Historical Commission to the Planning Board.
The costs for a resident to appeal are a $50 application fee and $200 escrow fee. The costs for commercial developers are a $75 application fee and a $1,000 escrow fee.
“I think the fees are fair,” Committeewoman Judy Link said.
