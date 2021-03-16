Hamilton Township budget may raise tax rate by 3 cents

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday introduced a municipal budget for 2021 that includes a 3-cent increase in the local property tax rate.
According to Township Administrator Arch Liston, the budget includes recovery from COVID-19-related imbalances without borrowing, maintaining all existing services, a down payment on a $2 million capital project plan, funding for public events and a 2% pay increase for township employees, excluding members of the governing body.
“The assessed valuation of properties in the township dropped to $2,030,597,250, a decrease of more than $30.4 million, or 1.48% from the previous year,” he said. “The drop in value is primarily due to successful tax appeals on commercial properties. And I must warn, this trend is likely to continue the next couple of years.”
The total budgeted amount is $27.9 million with about $18.5 million to be raised in local taxes. Under the plan, a home assessed at the median township value of $163,000 would see an increase of about $49 in their annual property-tax bill, to $1,483. That does not include amounts billed by the local and regional school districts and the county.
“I’m not happy about raising taxes, but I’m a realist,” Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said. “We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Joetta Surace always called her daughter, Cara Bluth, a chameleon.
Liston pointed out that the township only receives 27.2% of residents' total property tax bill. The county gets nearly 19%, while the local and regional school districts collect more than 54%.
He also pointed out positives in the local government operation.
“The debt ratio of $11.9 million is very low and has continually decreased,” he said. “The number of employees has also decreased from a high of 177 in 2007 to the current level of 124.”
Federal aid may alter the budget further, Liston said.
“We may be able to make adjustments to the budget due to the federal CARES legislation,” he said, referring to one of several COVID-related rescue packages. “We have been told that we will receive $2.5 million over two years. Right now, we have no instructions on how we can utilize those funds. It’s a work in progress.”
Roadwork will create detours and new traffic patterns in several locations in Egg Harbor and…
“This is not a gift from the government, it’s well-deserved,” Mayor Charles Cain said. “Hopefully the tax increase can be negated by it.”
A public hearing on the budget will take place April 19. The entire budget presentation can be viewed at townshipofhamilton.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.