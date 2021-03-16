Hamilton Township budget may raise tax rate by 3 cents

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday introduced a municipal budget for 2021 that includes a 3-cent increase in the local property tax rate.

According to Township Administrator Arch Liston, the budget includes recovery from COVID-19-related imbalances without borrowing, maintaining all existing services, a down payment on a $2 million capital project plan, funding for public events and a 2% pay increase for township employees, excluding members of the governing body.

“The assessed valuation of properties in the township dropped to $2,030,597,250, a decrease of more than $30.4 million, or 1.48% from the previous year,” he said. “The drop in value is primarily due to successful tax appeals on commercial properties. And I must warn, this trend is likely to continue the next couple of years.”

The total budgeted amount is $27.9 million with about $18.5 million to be raised in local taxes. Under the plan, a home assessed at the median township value of $163,000 would see an increase of about $49 in their annual property-tax bill, to $1,483. That does not include amounts billed by the local and regional school districts and the county.

“I’m not happy about raising taxes, but I’m a realist,” Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said. “We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

