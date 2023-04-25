HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — New state mandates, local projects and a diminished ratable base are likely to drive a tax rate increase of about 5.8 cents this year.

The Township Committee introduced its 2023 budget last week. The $33 million budget is about $4.3 million larger than the budget adopted in 2022, marking a 15.3% increase in total general appropriations. Most of the increase is due to new grants the township obtained, although there are over $947,000 in new expenses that the township will have to offset with taxes and other sources of revenue.

“This year has been challenging, to say the least,” township Chief Financial Officer Cynthia Lindsay said during her budget presentation last week.

Mayor Carl Pitale thanked township officials for their work on the budget, citing the difficulty of navigating new costs and high inflation.

“I’ve emphasized a couple of times that everybody needs to sit down and understand everything that’s going on here,” Pitale said. “And everybody did a really good job to come back and cut where they could and still have that attitude that we’re still going to supply the services that everybody is used to and do our best at it.”

To cover new expenses, the township is set to collect $19.5 million in property taxes from homeowners and businesses, up from the $18.3 million collected in 2022. The total tax levy is about $1.8 million under the maximum allowed by state law, which uses a formula accounting for past tax levies to limit municipal tax increases.

Lindsay said the township will raise this revenue through the imposition of a tax of 95.2 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The average homeowner in the township, whose property is assessed at $165,200, would pay $1,572.70 in local-purpose taxes, amounting to a $95.12 increase, under the new rate.

During her presentation, Lindsay reviewed several new projects adding to the township budget. Among those were the rehabilitation of Lake Lenape Dam. Lindsay said the original engineer estimate for cost of the spillway portion of the dam project, $6.3 million, was $4.5 million under the actual construction award of $10.8 million, adding unexpected expenses.

Two Atlantic County corrections officers charged with manslaughter in death of inmate A grand jury on Monday indicted two Atlantic County corrections officers in the death of a m…

The township expects to spend a total of $16.1 million on capital projects over the next six years. It has budgeted $500,000 for capital spending in 2023, $2.34 million annually from 2024 through 2027, and $8.25 million in 2028. The most expensive projects are the dam and road and drainage work at $5 million over six years apiece.

The tax increase is also being driven by costs being enlarged by outside entities. Lindsay said the township’s contribution to employee pensions, which are set by the state, rose to about $2.55 million in 2023 from $2.24 million in 2022, amounting to an increase of 13.5%. Contributions to employee insurance plans, another cost determined by the state, increased to $3.55 million from $3.41 million, amounting to a 4.06% hike.

“This is what the state threw upon us,” Committeewoman Judy Link said.

These increased expenses total about $662,000, constituting the majority of new expenses the township faces.

Lindsay also cited elevated inflation when discussing the tax increase.

“We’re not alone in this, this is across the state,” Lindsay said.

The taxes being used to cover these costs are being derived from a ratable base of taxable property that has shrunk significantly in recent years. In 2023, the ratable base is valued at about $2.052 billion. While this assessment makes for an increase over the $2.045 billion ratable base last year and there is considerable variance in the ratable base from year to year, it is a drop of over $42 million from five years ago.

Committeeman Art Schenker said the township has lost about $75 million from its tax rolls due to reassessments of the Hamilton Mall alone.

Hamilton Township lays out costs, timeline for Lake Lenape Dam project HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Improvements to the Lake Lenape Dam are expected to be completed by the …

“The more businesses that open up, the more homes that get built, the more your ratables are going to go up,” Lindsay said. “When you turn vacant land into construction properties and open them up, your ratables are going to go up.”

As costs rise, revenues not derived from 2023 local-purpose taxes have fallen. Fees and permitting revenues, interest on taxes owed and delinquent taxes are collectively $90,000 less than last year. The township also has to contend with the expiration of federal aid from the American Rescue Plan, which bolstered township coffers by $1.51 million in 2022.

In addition to raising taxes, the township is responding to these costs by reducing its workforce. Lindsay said the township is electing not to fill 17 job vacancies, including one vacancy for a police officer; three for special officers; seven for dispatchers; two for clerk positions; two for truck drivers; one for a building inspector; and for one a housing liaison. She did not indicate there would be any layoffs and stressed that the township would not interrupt the services it offers residents.

To further rein in costs, the township is issuing more conservative budgets to certain major departments. The Police Department and township traffic control have a $6.99 million budget in 2023, a reduction of $80,000 from their 2022 budget. The Public Works Department, less waste-collection costs, is being budgeted at $2.81 million, up from $2.78 million in 2022. Lindsay said these department budgets are 20% less than what the police had originally requested and 16% less than what public works had requested. Other departments are collectively seeing their budgets come in at 2% below requests.

Lindsay said these new plans were critical in preventing future tax increases.

“We all know the decisions that we make today affect the future, and if we would have known the future of 2023 in 2022 we wouldn’t be sitting here with this tax increase right now,” Lindsay said.

The township’s total debt is currently $13.2 million and has varied between $10.5 million and $13.5 million since 2017. New debt incurred for the Lake Lenape project would grow that debt to about $16.6 million for 2023. In that scenario, the amount of debt working against the township’s state-regulated borrowing capacity would be worth 0.535% of the township ratable base, well below the 3.5% limit under state law.

The township is using $4.5 million of its surplus funds, adding $1 million to the $3.5 million in surplus it used in 2022.

Driver charged with DUI following Atlantic City Expressway toll plaza crash HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Ventnor man was charged with driving under the influence after his car…

Schenker also praised township leadership for embracing a pay-as-you-go funding strategy and said he was encouraged by other strategies to reduce future tax burdens.

“It’s almost like it’s a perfect storm at this point in time, but we’re going to survive it, we’re going to get past all this,” Schenker said. “And I think this budget is the first step of moving in the right direction.”

A public hearing on the 2023 budget is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 15 at Township Hall.