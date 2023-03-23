HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee adopted an ordinance Monday strengthening its policies against ATV riding, an action cheered by residents and area environmentalists looking to protect the township from what they consider to be a destructive hobby.

The ordinance authorizes police to confiscate illegally ridden all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes to be disposed of or otherwise destroyed at the township’s discretion. It is designed to restrict ATV riding on public roads as well as in parks and nature preserves where their use is prohibited.

John Pucci, who said he owns 25 acres of land at Harrison and Township avenues, spoke in favor of the ordinance. He said ATV racing has annoyed and endangered residents for years during weekends and nights, adding some have trespassed on his land and left tread marks. At times, Pucci alleged, the ATVs played “chicken” with drivers, a game where one sees how close a rider can come to hitting a car before swerving out of the way. He added the vehicles were often unregistered and uninsured, which amplified their threat to township residents.

“They are unsafe, they are unregistered and they are uninsured,” Pucci said.

Charles Richvalsky, who has lived on Township Avenue since 1987, said his once peaceful street has grown busier over the years as more traffic was drawn to the Hamilton Mall and area schools. Over the past several years, the street has increasingly dealt with groups of ATV riders racing down to Harbor Avenue. The sound of the ATV engine, he said, has become particularly burdensome, sounding off between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

During weekends, holidays and summers, Richvalsky said, they ride all day and night, while performing dangerous maneuvers and operating at “incredibly stupid speeds.” He also alleges riders have deliberately torn down mailboxes and even a stop sign.

“It’s obvious that these operators just don’t care, just as long as do what they want, when they want and how they want,” Richvalsky said. “I personally don’t have any issue with these toys, but there’s a time and place for everything.”

During his comments, Pucci further asked that similar restrictions be placed on go-karts and golf carts in the area.

Donna Hare, who also lives off Township Avenue, presented a picture she said showed the damage ATVs have done to residents’ lawns. She disputed other residents' arguments that other kinds of vehicles were responsible for the trespassing, citing the size of the tracks left on her lawn.

“If you choose to buy something for personal entertainment, and in this case an ATV, then purchase the property to create your trails and have a blast,” Hare said. “You don’t need to break the law and destroy things that don’t belong to you, like the New Jersey Land Trust, street signs and private property.”

Hare and Richvalsky both said the past few years the problem has been exacerbated.

“I have to say that before COVID hit, although the ATVs were noisy, there were not as many, they did their own thing and there wasn’t as much of a problem with them on the public streets and private property,” Hare said. “Once COVID hit, it became a different story.”

At a virtual meeting hosted by the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association in February, ATV riders said they were being unfairly singled out by regulations on ATVs and similar vehicles. The new laws, they argued, excluded them from the area’s natural resources, and they said the state and township were foreclosing the possibility of riding altogether.

Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone said he was not concerned the harsher penalties could cause riders to be more dangerous when fleeing law enforcement. He said riders already flee when they see police and noted that state law does not permit law enforcement to chase illegal riders.

“We’re going to do what’s right for the situation, and every situation’s different,” Ciambrone said.

While every situation is different, a multitude of places in South Jersey have found themselves in a similar situation. Several South Jersey municipalities have adopted similar anti-ATV ordinances, including Atlantic City, Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville and Vineland.

The local ordinances are facilitated by a new state statute. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January 2022 that designates ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations.

“It would be nice if we could do something like that to give an alternative, to get the ATV people out of the neighborhood,” said Committee member Thelma Witherspoon. “We should have a designated area, something that we can look into, maybe in the future.”

Committee member Judy Link expressed concern that the township would be saddled with the task of creating a property it would have to “babysit” for riders. Others have expressed skepticism that riders would be interested in using a legal location where they have to abide by municipal safety regulations.

The adoption of the ordinance is a victory for environmentalists, who have raised concerns about the toll ATV riding has taken on natural resources. Gravelly Run, a tributary of the Great Egg Harbor River, and the surrounding Hamilton Preserve have seemingly been damaged by ATV use. Rutting has made some of the area almost impassable for pedestrians, and sediment erosion threatens to disturb the fauna and flora that live near the run, according to environmentalists.

Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association President Julie Akers said the organization has been promoting similar legislation throughout the area. She said the dirt road in front of her house has been torn up by ATVs. She said they have proven hazardous to passersby as well as her family and the riders themselves.

“This is something our watershed association and river council is promoting watershed wide, so you’re not alone in this,” Akers said of the legislation. “It’s gotten really out of hand, and I think this is the time now that we have a good chance of hopefully reining some of this in.”