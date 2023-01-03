Hamilton Township administrator position in flux

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Uncertainty lingers over the workings of township government as it starts the new year, with officials seeking to fill its administrator position.

The Township Committee tabled a motion to appoint an acting administrator during a special meeting Dec. 27.

The person appointed to the temporary position would serve through Jan. 31, 2023. The administrator had been Joseph Kostecki II, whom the committee appointed last February.

The governing body was split in a 2-1 vote on its decision to table. Township Committeewoman Sue Hopkins, one of the two members of the body who voted to table, said she was concerned a candidate the township had been considering did not meet the relevant qualifications for the position. There should be a vote, Hopkins said, on changing the description of the position before voting to appoint a new administrator. Neither Hopkins nor the other members of the committee named the specific candidates who were under consideration.

“It’s a slippery slope when we start to bend our job descriptions, especially for the lead position of a $27 million operation,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said she was particularly concerned that the committee was overlooking two well-qualified, female candidates for the position.

“We’re not considering two women that are capable, educated and able to do the job. We’re bypassing both of them for another gentleman. I have an issue with that,” Hopkins said. “That troubles me that we’ve not had female leadership in the administrative role.”

Committeewoman Judy Link, the one vote against tabling, spoke in favor of the candidate the committee was considering. She said the candidate had a “plethora of knowledge” about the township and is “very qualified” for the position.

“That is my opinion, and I do not understand why we tabled this,” Link said.

Committeeman Carl Pitale was the second vote to table. Mayor Charles Cain and Deputy Mayor Richard Cheek were not present to vote.

The committee voted 4-1 to appoint Kostecki last year, noting his considerable experience in municipal government. Kostecki had served as borough administrator and municipal clerk for South Toms River in Ocean County since 2013. He had also served on the Executive Committee of the New Jersey Municipal Management Association, the Legislative Committee of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities and the Public Information and Engagement Task Force for Sustainable Jersey.

He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State University.

The lone no vote was Pitale, who had taken issue with an argument Kostecki had with the local Police Benevolent Association in South Toms River. Kostecki had said his conflict with the PBA had been resolved.

There was some confusion over whether the job description had been changed to suit a new candidate under consideration. Link maintained it had, while Hopkins said she thought that only an advertisement for the position had been changed, while the qualifications themselves had been unchanged. Township officials present at the Dec. 27 meeting said it was ultimately the responsibility of the township administrator to change the job description and it was unclear whether Kostecki had ever done so. The members of the committee told residents there was no position of deputy administrator who could assume administrative duties. There was also confusion over whether there was a job description for the specific role of "acting township administrator."

Committeewoman-elect Thelma Witherspoon, speaking during the public comment section of the meeting, asked who was running the township’s daily business with the administrator position vacant.

“It needs to be someone that is in charge until that takes place, because there are still things that are going on and things that need to be answered,” Witherspoon said. “So who is in charge?”

Hopkins indicated that the committee’s decision to part ways with the last administrator lacked foresight. She said she was still waiting for information about one of the candidates being considered for the role, which she was not sent, leaving the township unprepared.

“When this meeting was called, I specifically asked for a job description and a resume, so that I could come in and vote in the positive or the affirmative today,” Hopkins said. “And in absence of any of that being sent to me, we find ourselves, yet again, without another administrator until Jan. 3.”

The township has seen a series of administrators come and go in recent years. Peter Miller, who had worked as the administrator in Egg Harbor Township for 32 years, was appointed to an interim administrator position in Hamilton from June 2021 to February 2022. He was selected to bring experience and a steady hand as the township searched for a permanent fix.

The township had voted to appoint Joseph Galdo, a former employee for the city governments of Camden and Philadelphia, to the position in October 2021. Galdo subsequently declined the job offer.

Miller, in turn, replaced Arch Liston, who had told the committee he was leaving to take a position in Trenton. His tenure had only begun in March 2020.

The controversy over the administrator role comes as the township undergoes significant political change. Mayor Charles Cain lost his bid for reelection in November, falling behind the incumbent Pitale and the Democratic nominee Witherspoon. Pitale was the sole member of the committee to vote against appointing Cain mayor in 2022, and the pair had previously disagreed about the position of township administrator and over a possible takeover of the township Municipal Utilities Authority.

The vote on the new administrator and other appointments were scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday during the committee's 2023 reorganization meeting.