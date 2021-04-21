Hamilton Township Administrator Liston to leave for post in Trenton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Administrator Arch Liston has given the governing body two weeks' notice that he intends to resign to accept another position in Trenton. His resignation was unanimously agreed to at the Township Committee meeting Monday, effective Friday.

“I am leaving to accept a challenging position to wrap up my career,” Liston said. “It’s been a wonderful experience to work with such a team of dedicated employees, especially during the pandemic crisis.

“Both in the short term and long term, Hamilton Township will be a great place to live and thrive.”

Liston did not specify what his new job is, and has not responded to requests for additional comment.

The township hired Liston a little more than a year ago, in March 2020. His salary was $132,000.

An agenda item to appoint police Chief Greg Ciambrone as interim administrator was tabled, but Ciambrone was asked to attend a closed session following the meeting. That meeting also included a discussion on the recruitment process to find a new administrator.

“You did an outstanding job, and I am sorry to see you go,” Committeewoman Judy Link told Liston. “It will be difficult to replace you.”