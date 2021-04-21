Hamilton Township Administrator Liston to leave for post in Trenton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Administrator Arch Liston has given the governing body two weeks' notice that he intends to resign to accept another position in Trenton. His resignation was unanimously agreed to at the Township Committee meeting Monday, effective Friday.
“I am leaving to accept a challenging position to wrap up my career,” Liston said. “It’s been a wonderful experience to work with such a team of dedicated employees, especially during the pandemic crisis.
“Both in the short term and long term, Hamilton Township will be a great place to live and thrive.”
Liston did not specify what his new job is, and has not responded to requests for additional comment.
The township hired Liston a little more than a year ago, in March 2020. His salary was $132,000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday introduced a municipal budget for 2021 …
An agenda item to appoint police Chief Greg Ciambrone as interim administrator was tabled, but Ciambrone was asked to attend a closed session following the meeting. That meeting also included a discussion on the recruitment process to find a new administrator.
“You did an outstanding job, and I am sorry to see you go,” Committeewoman Judy Link told Liston. “It will be difficult to replace you.”
“Thank you for your professional leadership,” Mayor Charles Cain said.
Also at the meeting, a public hearing was held virtually on the 2021 budget, with no comments from the public or the members of the committee. Auditor Leon Costello said the final adoption of the budget can be done once the state decides how the allocation of federal stimulus funds can be used. Cain said the funds could be used to offset the 3-cent tax-rate increase proposed in the budget introduced last month.
The total budgeted amount is $27.9 million. Cain pointed out that that amount is $337,000 less than in last year’s budget. However, the assessed value of the township dropped by $30.4 million last year, a decrease of 1.48%, causing the need for the tax increase.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Planning Board chairman Richard Cheek was unanimously selected Monday by…
In other news, Hamilton on Monday will hold a special executive session meeting to interview candidates for the role of community development director.
The meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. in the public meeting room of the municipal building at 6101 13th St., will have limited in-person attendance. It also will be livestreamed.
For virtual setup information, visit townshipofhamilton.com/setup-instructions-teams.
Staff Writer Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.
