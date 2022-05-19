Hamilton schools took action during chemical release

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A chemical-release scare disrupted life in the township Wednesday, but quick communication allowed for nearby schools to take action and safeguard students' health.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a chemical release in an area off Harding Highway at 1:25 p.m. Happening close to the township industrial complex, several public-facing facilities were near the release, including the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Atlantic County Special Services School.

Philip Guenther, superintendent of the Atlantic County Special Services School District and Vocational Technical School District, said the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and township police alerted the schools of the issue and advised them to enact shelter-in-place protocols at 1:57 p.m.

“The communication was immediate and very effective,” Guenther said. “They let us know exactly what was going on.”

As part of the shelter-in-place protocols, all students, staff and faculty were brought inside, the outside air was turned off and all windows were shut. Parents and guardians received phone calls alerting them to the situation and letting them know the students were sheltering in place. Instruction was not interrupted while the shelter-in-place protocol was in effect.

Chemical release shuts down part of Hamilton Township HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A chemical release Wednesday afternoon shut down an area off Harding Hig…

The shelter-in-place order lasted 58 minutes. Dismissal at ACIT, which usually is at 2:30 p.m., was delayed until the schools got advice from authorities to lift the protocol about 2:55. As students at the Special Services School are dismissed later, their school day still ended on time.

Guenther thanked the township and county officials for their communication with the schools. He also credited the school districts and busing companies that send their students to ACIT and the Special Services School for their cooperation.

He added that faculty, students and staff conduct regular drills preparing them for emergencies and that they were well prepared for the shelter-in-place protocol Wednesday.

“The students were great,” Guenther said.

Various county and township officials have not yet responded to requests for comment about the nature of the chemical release.

Police said Wednesday the release had been mitigated and a private contractor was removing material. Authorities left the scene and the road reopened at 5:20 p.m.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.