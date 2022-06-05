Hamilton police seek missing 83-year-old man

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for an 83-year-old man who went missing Sunday.
Ronald Raube suffers from dementia, police said. He was last seen Sunday afternoon on Drake Avenue in the Weymouth section of the township. He was wearing a gray sweater, jeans, dark-colored cap and white sneakers.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1.
