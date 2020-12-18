Hamilton Planning Board wants Township Committee to pursue development

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township Planning Board passed two agenda items last week encouraging the Township Committee to make a greater effort to pursue development.
The township has a Mill Complex Redevelopment Plan, which includes the former Wheaton Glass Factory, also known as Wheaton Plastics, on Old Harding Highway. No development has happened at the site in decades, and a fire gutted three of the nine buildings on the site in 2007.
Cotton Mill Associates LLC, based in Weehawken, Hudson County, has owned the property since 2009. The Township Committee asked the Planning Board to amend the plan to give the committee the authority to start the eminent domain process over the Wheaton property at some point. The Planning Board agreed to recommend that this change take place.
Eminent domain is the taking of private property for public use.
Support Local Journalism
Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District residents will not receive a chance this fa…
The Planning Board also decided to conduct a preliminary investigation into establishing a non-condemnation redevelopment area at the township's Industrial Park off Harding Highway.
During the meeting, it came up that there have been very few land sales in the Industrial Park in decades.
The Industrial Park study area includes a post office, the Atlantic County Special Services School District, the George L. Hess Educational Complex, Atlantic County Institute of Technology, a Motor Vehicle Commission inspection station and the Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority, Planning Board member Wayne Choyce said.
The governing body wants to do a study looking at all the properties in the Industrial Park. The Planning Board authorized for it to do that.
'This is just the beginning': Hundreds gather for Hamilton Township protest
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
061420_nws_hamilton
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.