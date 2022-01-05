Hamilton Mall unexpectedly closes Wednesday; no reason given

MAYS LANDING — The Hamilton Mall unexpectedly closed Wednesday afternoon.
Mall management posted on social media about 4:30 p.m. that the mall had closed and they hoped to reopen by Thursday afternoon.
"Unfortunately, Hamilton Mall had to close early unexpectedly. We hope to open by tomorrow afternoon. Check back here for future updates. We apologize for any inconvenience," the mall posted.
Some commenters on the mall's Facebook page said there was a heavy police presence in the area. The mall did not provide a reason or update as to why it closed Wednesday.
