Hamilton Mall tenants frustrated by abrupt schedule changes

“We need to know ahead of time, so that we can know what we’re doing, get our employees together, get the store together and all of that,” Black said. “They just need to communicate better that’s all.”

Some employees did not take issue with the change in scheduling.

Uniq Wayz, who works at Journeys, said she felt she was able to adjust well to the change in schedule, although it did slow down business. She said she got sufficient notice about changes from mall security guards and mall emails to her managers.

“I feel like everybody did their job just fine,” Wayz said.

Laura Pineda, another Macy’s employee, also said she felt the change in schedule was not disruptive, and might have even given some employees the opportunity for a needed break.

Other stores said the changes affected customers.

Tim Engram, a manager at Freedom Fries, said the sudden changes in schedule had confused customers and disrupted business at the store to such an extent it had to close Jan. 24 to 26.

He said he believed the mall was not investing enough in the facility or the success of its tenants.