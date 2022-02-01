Hamilton Mall tenants frustrated by abrupt schedule changes

MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers exasperated over the last several weeks.
The erratic schedule also has frustrated employees and managers at some of the mall’s marquee businesses, with some asking if there can be better communication between stores and mall management.
The mall returned to regular hours last Wednesday after reported problems with its fire-suppression system had forced the delay of its daily opening until noon from Jan. 17 to Jan. 25. Over that period, firefighters from several Hamilton Township volunteer fire companies were stationed outside.
Dylan Peggin, a manager at the Rock Shop record store, said he often finds out through the mall Facebook page about changes to the mall schedule. While he said mall communication has improved in recent weeks, getting notifications has been something of a “crap shoot.”
“Hands down, (the mall could be) better with communicating, whether it’s with emails, memos, things of that sort,” Peggin said.
The changes in hours, meanwhile, also has resulted in employees seeing a loss of hours.
“For other employees, they’re missing out on hours, and they’re having to work some shorter shifts, which of course affects their daily life and also their paycheck at the end of the day, so, it’s tough,” Peggin said.
A person who answered the phone at the Hamilton Mall office declined to comment last week, saying the appropriate person to respond to questions would not be in until Monday. The Press contacted the company Monday seeking comment but did not hear back from a representative.
The mall is owned by Namdar Realty Group, based in New York, which purchased the shopping center in 2019. Namdar owns malls across the country, including the Voorhees Town Center, formerly the Echelon Mall, in Voorhees, Camden County.
Tiffanie Haynes, an employee at Macy’s, said her employer has done the best it could to keep its employees informed, but she believed it was the mall’s responsibility to ensure everyone was well aware of their schedules.
Haynes said the mall had posted to its Facebook page on Jan. 15 that it would change its hours for the week, but she didn’t learn of the change until a day later. The schedule change took effect Jan. 17.
“Some of the people aren’t finding out until the day of their shift that their hours are messed up,” Haynes said.
Arabia Black, a manager at Hot Topic, said she and her colleagues usually learned about changes to the mall’s schedule through Facebook or email. She also said these updates often left stores without sufficient notice of the changes, making it difficult to adjust employees’ schedules.
“We need to know ahead of time, so that we can know what we’re doing, get our employees together, get the store together and all of that,” Black said. “They just need to communicate better that’s all.”
Some employees did not take issue with the change in scheduling.
Uniq Wayz, who works at Journeys, said she felt she was able to adjust well to the change in schedule, although it did slow down business. She said she got sufficient notice about changes from mall security guards and mall emails to her managers.
“I feel like everybody did their job just fine,” Wayz said.
Laura Pineda, another Macy’s employee, also said she felt the change in schedule was not disruptive, and might have even given some employees the opportunity for a needed break.
Other stores said the changes affected customers.
Tim Engram, a manager at Freedom Fries, said the sudden changes in schedule had confused customers and disrupted business at the store to such an extent it had to close Jan. 24 to 26.
He said he believed the mall was not investing enough in the facility or the success of its tenants.
“Right now, it’s like we all have to defend on our own. We all have to do what we have to do to get by,” Engram said.
Anna Lopez, who works at Flowers Paradise, said she was appreciative the mall was taking steps to improve the facility, but said the sudden changes in scheduling did make it more difficult to fill orders. This would be especially problematic when the floral shop had to fill orders for funerals, making it difficult to get bouquets to funeral homes on time. She said there were particular problems Jan. 22 and 23, when notice of the delayed opening on those days came late.
“I guess we were trying to understand (the mall’s problems), but it was also pretty hard for us to just be able to do what we needed to do,” Lopez said. “They’re working on it, so I guess we’re OK with it, but it could have been communicated better I feel.”
The delayed openings weren’t the first issue to arise this year — the mall closed abruptly several weeks earlier on Jan. 5 due to maintenance issues. And in March 2021, Atlantic City Electric said it was close to shutting off the mall’s power due to an unpaid electric bill. Mall management sent a notice to tenants at the time assuring them the matter was under control, and the mall remained open.
