Hamilton Mall reopens after Wednesday closure
Hamilton Mall reopens after Wednesday closure

Hamilton Mall

People gather outside an entrance to the Hamilton Mall on Dec. 12.

 MICHAEL OGRODNEK, PROVIDED

MAYS LANDING — The Hamilton Mall has reopened, according to a post on the mall's Facebook page.

Mall officials Thursday morning said they hoped to reopen the mall by the afternoon after it was forced to close for maintenance. 

The maintenance issue was temporarily fixed, and the mall will be open Thursday until 6 p.m., the mall said on its Facebook page, adding that some stores may not be open immediately..

The mall did not provide details about the maintenance work being done.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience during this time," a portion of the post read.

Shoppers were forced to leave the mall abruptly Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

