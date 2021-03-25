 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Mall power situation has been 'rectified,' says Namdar
0 comments

Hamilton Mall power situation has been 'rectified,' says Namdar

{{featured_button_text}}
Hamilton Mall

Atlantic City Electric has issued a notice to the Hamilton Mall saying it will disconnect power if an unpaid balance isn’t paid by April 7.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

There will be no power shutdown at the Hamilton Mall, Namdar Realty said to its tenants Wednesday in a joint statement with mall management.

Citing a miscommunication issue, Namdar said the issue was rectified once they were notified of it.

"Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication recently with regards to utility services with Atlantic City Electric for Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey," the statement read.

"We sincerely apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this situation may have caused."

On Tuesday, A.C. Electric posted notices on the mall doors stating that electric services may be disconnected if the balance wasn't paid in full on our around April 7.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate confirms Levine, first openly trans official

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News