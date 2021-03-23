Hamilton Mall facing potential loss of power due to unpaid electric bill

"We have worked repeatedly and extensively to avoid this action," Tedesco said, "but have been unsuccessful in our efforts to date."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic County traffic advisories for the week of Aug. 10 The Black Horse Pike will feature lane shifts for eastbound and westbound traffic between Ro…

Den Boer is optimistic things will be fine.

Having run Starcade for almost two years near the former Sears location, she recalls a time when she was the only business in her section of the mall. Recently, she's seen things change.

"Stores are leaving, but they're also doing really good work to bring in new businesses," she said, "which hasn't been happening; but the mall got new local management and now, all of a sudden, we're getting a lot more businesses coming in. So I feel pretty good."

The last couple of years have been difficult on malls around the country. According to a report by Coresight Research, an estimated 25% of America’s roughly 1,000 malls will close in the next three to five years.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said the county would consider stepping in to help with some type of financing, like it did for Boscov’s in Egg Harbor Township about 12 years ago, to keep the mall and its jobs going.

Cedar Creek senior Paige Goolden remembered for optimism, grit and compassion MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Paige Goolden had her future planned, her mom Renee said.

“If they would like to sit down and we could be of any service, we would most certainly do it,” Levinson said of the mall’s new owners.