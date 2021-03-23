Hamilton Mall facing potential loss of power due to unpaid balance

MAYS LANDING — The Hamilton Mall could be out of power in just a few weeks thanks to an unpaid electric bill.

On Monday, notices were posted outside the mall from Atlantic City Electric stating that electric service will be disconnected unless a past due balance is paid in full by April 7.

"Please make any arrangements and take any and all necessary precautions prior to that date," the notice read.

ACE Senior Communications Specialist Frank Tedesco did not disclose specifics on the mall's financial situation, but said Atlantic City Electric makes "every attempt to keep our customers connected."

"We have worked repeatedly and extensively to avoid this action," Tedesco said, "but have been unsuccessful in our efforts to date."

The mall was sold to New York-based Namdar Realty Group in July 2019 following the closures of Sears and JCPenney in November 2018 and July 2019, respectively.

An attempt to reach Namdar for comment was unsuccessful.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

