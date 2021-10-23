Hamilton Historical Society hosts Ghost and History Walk

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — For two decades, the Township of Hamilton Historical Society hosted its annual Ghost Tour the week before Halloween. This year’s event, held Friday, took on a new twist with more emphasis on the history of the township.
As a result, the stops on the tour tripled in size as tour guides related historical happenings in Mays Landing. Visitors first heard from Mrs. Leeds in Memorial Park as her 13th child, more famously known as the Jersey Devil, lurked in the background.
Visitors learned about the history of the Atlantic County courthouse, gasped at the exploits of a local butcher who chopped up more than animal parts, heard tales from local historical figures such as Capt. George May and more.
The planned event was sold out long before it took place.
