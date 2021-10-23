 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamilton Historical Society hosts Ghost and History Walk
0 comments
top story

Hamilton Historical Society hosts Ghost and History Walk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hamilton creator appeared outside of the Richard Rodgers theatre with a bullhorn three hours before showtime.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — For two decades, the Township of Hamilton Historical Society hosted its annual Ghost Tour the week before Halloween. This year’s event, held Friday, took on a new twist with more emphasis on the history of the township.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As a result, the stops on the tour tripled in size as tour guides related historical happenings in Mays Landing. Visitors first heard from Mrs. Leeds in Memorial Park as her 13th child, more famously known as the Jersey Devil, lurked in the background.

Visitors learned about the history of the Atlantic County courthouse, gasped at the exploits of a local butcher who chopped up more than animal parts, heard tales from local historical figures such as Capt. George May and more.

The planned event was sold out long before it took place.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News