Hamilton Green Team, Oakcrest sponsor Save the Earth Expo, Community Cleanup
Hamilton Green Team, Oakcrest sponsor Save the Earth Expo, Community Cleanup

Oakcrest JROTC honors fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with flag ceremony and reading of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order Jan. 11.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team and Oakcrest High School presented the Save the Earth Expo at the school Saturday. The family-friendly event was designed to educate and encourage attendees to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

More than 50 exhibitors and vendors participated. Demonstrations included how to reduce carbon footprint and recycle e-waste, rigid plastics, sneakers and crayons. The Oakcrest Dance Team and Choir performed throughout the four-hour event. Food vendors sold seafood and plant-based products.

“We decided to host a bigger and better event this year and encouraged supportive businesses to join us,” Green Team board member Crystal Rodriguez said. “We want to educate members of our community on how small changes can make a big difference.”

Earlier in the day, residents participated in a community cleanup during which they gathered trash on roads in the Hamilton Township Business Park.

