 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hamilton Green Team, Oakcrest hold annual Green Fair

  • 0

The Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team co-sponsored the annual Green Fair with Oakcrest High School at the school on Saturday. The outdoor, family-friendly fair’s mission was designed to educate and encourage others to live a more sustainable lifestyle. More than 60 local green vendors and exhibitors participated in the event. Members of the Oakcrest High School Drill Team and dance team provided entertainment.

— Charlie Pritchard, For The Press

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest group invades Cannes to highlight violence towards women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News