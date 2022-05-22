Hamilton Green Team, Oakcrest hold annual Green Fair

The Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team co-sponsored the annual Green Fair with Oakcrest High School at the school on Saturday. The outdoor, family-friendly fair’s mission was designed to educate and encourage others to live a more sustainable lifestyle. More than 60 local green vendors and exhibitors participated in the event. Members of the Oakcrest High School Drill Team and dance team provided entertainment.
— Charlie Pritchard, For The Press
