Hamilton Green Team cleans up preserve, collects trash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team sponsored two events Saturday.

Team members were at the public works facility on Atlantic Avenue to collect items such as rigid plastics, single-use plastic bags, crayons, batteries and electronics. A shredding vehicle also was available for residents to have documents shredded and disposed of.

Meanwhile, more than 50 volunteers met at the Hamilton Preserve on Harbor Avenue to gather trash left in the area.

“Unfortunately, it has become a frequent dumping site,” Green Team member Denise Appleget said.

The preserve, owned by the New Jersey Natural Lands Trust, is home to numerous ponds that host fish such as bass, pickerel and bluegill. It also serves as a habitat for treefrogs and Knieskern’s beaked-rush, a federally threatened and state endangered plant. It also contains the headwaters for Gravelly Run, a tributary of the Great Egg Harbor River.

Not only were there scores of full trash bags, the volunteers found more than 30 tires, as well as a couch, dresser and ceiling fan, items that could normally be placed curbside weekly for collection.

“We found one trash bag that had been there for so long that roots were growing through it,” said Township Committeeman Carl Pitale. “I don’t understand why the person who left it there would not just throw it in a trash can.”

By the time the four-hour project was complete, a large trash bin provided by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority was filled to the brim, while numerous bags of recyclables sat next to it. Still, many piles of gathered refuse sat on the trails in the preserve, waiting for a return visit from a township public works backhoe and another trash bin.

Carmelo Rodriguez lives in Somers Point but volunteered his services for the morning.

“I grew up in Egg Harbor Township and spent a lot of time here while growing up,” Rodriguez said. “We made a huge impact today.”

Said LuAnne McCardell, the township’s Clean Communities Coordinator: “I am so proud and grateful to all the volunteers that participated in today’s projects. This is one of the reasons why I enjoy my job.

“While some of us worked to dispose of items properly, others cleaned up after those who chose to dispose of items improperly while doing damage to an otherwise pristine area.”

The Green Team, established by the Township Committee and registered with the Sustainable Jersey Municipal Certification Program, supports a model of government that benefits the residents now and into the future with green community initiatives that are easily replicated and affordable. Benefits include grant funding, support for community events, state-level recognition, and overall community wellness and resiliency. To learn more or to become a volunteer, visit townshipofhamilton.com/boards/green-team.