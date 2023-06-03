Atlantic County officials announced a series of delays scheduled for next week in different parts of the county.

Landis Avenue Bridge in Hamilton Township will experience a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern from Monday to Wednesday. The delays will occur from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the South River bridge crossing near the intersection of Estelle Avenue for guide rail replacement work.

Egg Harbor Township

A series of delays will be in effect for work done by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mill Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Fire Road and Patcong Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Steelmaville Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Galloway Township

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday on Jimmie Leeds Road between Pitney Road and Route 9 for county paving.

All advisories are weather pending. For more information, go to aclink.org.