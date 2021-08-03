Hamilton Committee passes ordinances to allow cannabis businesses, collect revenue

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Committee unanimously voted to pass an ordinance to amend its redevelopment plan to permit cannabis establishments, distributors and delivery services anywhere in the township.

Township Redevelopment Attorney Emily Givens explained that the ordinance gives the township additional levels of control.

“This is an amendment to the township’s redevelopment plan,” she said. “The state has not yet released its regulations, so this gives the township additional protections beyond the state rules.”

The redevelopment agreement provides a level of control for issues such as location, hours of operation and the number of establishments.

The state is expected to issue the regulations on Aug. 21.

Township resident Laurie Smith expressed concerns about the inclusion of cannabis businesses in the township.

“I do not agree with the township opting in to have cannabis businesses but understand at this point it is too late,” she said. “If this council were to vote no tonight on this ordinance and instead decided to opt out, there is not enough time to do so with the Aug. 21 deadline and things would be much worse if you were unable to do nothing.

