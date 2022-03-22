Hamilton Committee introduces 2022 budget with no tax increase

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously voted to introduce its 2022 budget at its meeting on Monday that includes no increase in the municipal tax rate.

Hamilton Township CFO Cynthia Lindsay presented the budget to the committee and audience members.

“I am pleased to present the budget with no increase in the municipal tax rate despite the high rise in the rate of inflation over the past year,” Lindsay said.

The total budgeted amount is $28.7 million with $18,277,837 to be raised in local taxes. That is an increase of about $107,000 over last year. Lindsay credited an increase in the assessed valuation in the township as a factor in keeping the tax rate level.

“There is also a significant saving by joining the county central court system,” she said.

Under the plan, a home assessed at the median township value of $164,700 would see a tax of $1,472. That does not include amounts billed by the local and regional school districts and the county.

Lindsay pointed out that the township only receives 27.8% of the total property tax bill. The county gets approximately 17.9% while the local and regional school districts collect the majority at 54.3%.

“We are doing our part to stabilize taxes,” Mayor Charles Cain said. “Residents are getting a wealth of services for an average of $122 a month.”

According to Lindsay, general government operations account for 44% of the budget, public safety uses 30%, public works takes up 18% while 8% goes to solid waste removal.

“The solid waste cost is a bargain,” she said. “If, like in some other towns, residents had to hire their own trash haulers, it would cost them triple.”

Lindsay added that the budget includes no reduction in force or services.

The proposed budget allocates $4 million for various capital projects for public works, public safety and recreation projects, double the amount in last year’s budget.

The budget also includes a payment of $245,816 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority. The MUA is required to make the payment under state law although the township is not obligated to accept it.

“I don’t think it is fair for us to take the payment especially when the MUA is being mandated by the DEP to check every water customer’s pipes at great expense,” Committeeman Carl Pitale said.

“There is a good chance they will be reimbursed for those costs,” Cain said.

“But if they aren’t reimbursed, costs will go up for the ratepayers,” Pitale replied.

A public hearing on the budget will take place at the April 18 committee meeting. The entire budget presentation can be viewed online at townshipofhamilton.com.