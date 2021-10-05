Hamilton Committee appoints new community development director

“I am very much looking forward to serving the residents of Hamilton Township,” she said at the meeting.

Also at the meeting, Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone updated the governing body on the plans for the Mizpah firehouse that was shuttered by the township last year due to criminal charges filed against fire company members.

“We are creating a building that will serve as a substation for township police, fire and public works operations,” he said. “The building is being cleaned and painted by our public works department and cameras and information technology equipment is being installed.”

“Was it done in consultation with the residents?” Committeeman Rodney Guishard asked.

“Yes, we held a town hall meeting there to explain the plans to them,” Cain said. “We didn’t cause the initial problem, but we were charged with fixing it. It has now been enhanced.”

Ciambrone said the first fire truck will be housed in the building on Oct. 18. The Mizpah firehouse will continue to be overseen by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, which has done so since the Mizpah department was shut down.