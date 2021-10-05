Hamilton Committee appoints new community development director

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Following an extensive search to find who it deemed was the right fit, Township Committee unanimously voted to hire Erin Crean to serve as community development director at its meeting on Monday. She will assume the $102,000 position on Oct. 12.
Crean, of Camden, comes to the township with a wealth of experience in the field. She was employed by Camden County for 20 years, including three years as the director of the Camden County Office of Community Development and five years as chief of staff in the Commissioner’s office.
In her new position, Crean will supervise planning, zoning, code enforcement and construction code operations. She will also be responsible for promoting economic development in the township.
“We are very pleased to have found someone as talented as Ms. Crean to lead the township in this position,” Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain said. “Her level of enthusiasm is infectious and will serve the township well.”
“Her experience working with redevelopers will significantly assist the township in their long-term plans,” Deputy Mayor Carl Pitale said.
Crean received her bachelor of arts in urban studies and community development from Rutgers University-Camden and expects to receive her masters of public administration degree with a community development specialization in May 2023.
“I am very much looking forward to serving the residents of Hamilton Township,” she said at the meeting.
Also at the meeting, Hamilton Township Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone updated the governing body on the plans for the Mizpah firehouse that was shuttered by the township last year due to criminal charges filed against fire company members.
“We are creating a building that will serve as a substation for township police, fire and public works operations,” he said. “The building is being cleaned and painted by our public works department and cameras and information technology equipment is being installed.”
“Was it done in consultation with the residents?” Committeeman Rodney Guishard asked.
“Yes, we held a town hall meeting there to explain the plans to them,” Cain said. “We didn’t cause the initial problem, but we were charged with fixing it. It has now been enhanced.”
Ciambrone said the first fire truck will be housed in the building on Oct. 18. The Mizpah firehouse will continue to be overseen by the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, which has done so since the Mizpah department was shut down.
“I want to thank the members of the Richland Fire Department who have been a tremendous partner due to their close proximity to Mizpah,” Ciambrone said.
