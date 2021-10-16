Halloween parade at Cold Spring has extra meaning this year

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The annual Pumpkin Festival at Historic Cold Spring Village features a children's Halloween parade.
Every year, Bob Bingham, who started the event over 30 years ago, would dress up, emcee the contest and announce the winners.
Saturday's event was the first without Bingham, 87, who died in June.
Bob's daughters Aileen Bingham-Shrader and Colleen Bingham-Pron, his widow Maureen Bingham and the rest of the family, including husbands Dan Shrader and Andrew Pron, presented the Bob Bingham Best of Show trophy to this year's winner. The trophy went to the best costume for all age groups.
"His idea was to get the community together, have a competition and give out age group awards," Aileen said.
Bingham-Shrader said her father was an active member of the community and would dress in costume every year at the festival in the village.
He started the parade at the Lower Rec Center and then initiated moving it to Cold Spring as part of the Pumpkin Festival hosted by the Lower Township Rotary Club.
Bob Bingham's memory lived on Saturday through the costume worn by his grandson Maximilian Pron. The 5-year-old dressed as a slot machine that featured photos of Bingham's past Halloween costumes as the symbols and the words "One in a Million."
Maximilian won first place in his age group.
"We chose to name the slot machine 'One in a Million' because my dad was one in a million with his infectious personality, smile and everyone knew who he was," Bingham-Shrader said. "We also wanted to incorporate Maximilian, because he is a smaller version of my dad with a similar personality."
"He never missed a year, even came in his 80s to present the awards," she added.
The 29th annual event featured crafters and food vendors. Families also got to enjoy games and pumpkin painting. A haunted house was set up at the Village Barn.
Guests were encouraged to donate nonperishable goods to the Share the Harvest Food Drive.
