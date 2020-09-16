"Bruised," a movie starring Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry that filmed scenes in Atlantic City last fall, recently made a $20 million deal with Netflix, according to Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Studios/Ryan Casting, the Galloway Township casting agency used for the film.
Berry spent two weeks last November filming in the city for the movie, which portrays a mixed martial arts fighter and mother who returns to the spotlight for a big fight. Berry also directed the film.
During her stay, the actress met with members of the Atlantic City Xclusive drill team at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to inspire them to never give up on their hopes and dreams.
"Bruised" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. It is unknown when the film will appear on Netflix.
