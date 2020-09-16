"Bruised," a movie starring Oscar-winning actress, Halle Berry, that filmed scenes in Atlantic City last fall recently made a $20 million deal with Netflix, according to Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Studios/Ryan Casting, the Galloway casting agency used for the film.
Last November, Berry spent two weeks filming in the city for the movie, which portrays a mixed martial arts fighter and mother who returns to the spotlight for a big fight. Berry also directed the film.
During her stay, the actress met with members of the Atlantic City Xclusive drill team at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to inspire them to never give up on their hopes and dreams.
"Bruised" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. It is unknown will the film will appear on Netflix.
ATLANTIC CITY — “As long as you get back up, you’re not failing — you’re just living and you…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.