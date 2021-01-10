Hairstylists and barbers have mixed opinions about the idea of mobile versions of their shops

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, barbershop and hair salon owners have lost sleep worrying about attracting enough patrons to pay the rent, and customers have had concerns about being in a room with strangers.
Phyllis Hamil, owner of Salon 50 in Mays Landing, thinks the idea of a mobile hair salon would work for her if she was just starting her hairstyling career, but she is closer to the end than the beginning with 27 years on Route 50.
“It would eliminate rent overhead,” said Hamil, 63, who wonders how she would cultivate clientele if her business was mobile. “It could possibly work, especially for people who can’t get out of the house or who have limited mobility.”
Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and co-sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, would allow hairstyling licensees to provide services in specially equipped trucks or trailers.
The bill advanced out of the Senate Commerce Committee last month.
Testa said the idea was inspired by Danny Bermudez, the owner of the Dugout Barbershop in Vineland. Bermudez has a brick-and-mortar shop on Landis Avenue, but he also has a mobile home he could outfit into a barbershop, but the law doesn’t allow it.
In light of COVID-19, Testa also said there are people who do not feel comfortable entering a salon, but who would get their hair done if the salon came to them.
“There are a lot of regulations,” said Testa. “There would be bathrooms. They would have to follow all the typical rules, so this would be good for someone who wanted to start or expand their business.”
CJ Torian, owner of Starting Five Barbershop & Salon in Pleasantville, said he would not be interested in setting up a mobile barbershop even if he were just starting out.
Torian has to pay rent for his shop on Main Street, but the owner of the truck or trailer would have to pay for gas and upkeep of the unit, he said.
Five or six barbers cannot be put inside a truck or a trailer, Torian said.
“We can’t charge $30, $60, $70 or $100 (per haircut) to make it worth my while. You can’t make a profit,” said Torian about a mobile barbershop.
If the mobile barbershop legislation becomes law, it would have a minimal impact on his business when the traveling barbers hit the streets, Torian said.
“We are more of an appointment-based shop. ... Here you will have 10 options (of barbers),” said Torian, who added a mobile barbershop is more for celebrities who would be willing to pay for exclusive service.
The bill defines “mobile facility” as a licensed shop capable of being moved from location to location. The rolling shop must have a minimum of 75 square feet of floor space and meet other criteria, according to the measure.
Dooney Nellom, 44, who has owned the Just Cutt’n Up barbershop in Atlantic City for seven years, said he talked about mobile barbershops years ago and thinks it would be a good idea.
“It depends on the mindset,” Nellom said. “If I didn’t have my own barbershop, I would consider it.”
Mobile barbershops would be a huge asset to Atlantic City, but the resort already has too many brick-and-mortar barbershops, Nellom said.
“Some people can’t get to barbershops,” said Nellom, who added he saw a mobile barber at one of the music festivals held in Historic Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City.
Under the bill, services would only be provided to clients only when the facilities are stationary. Mobile shops would be required to provide to the state Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling a 14-day location schedule at least two weeks in advance of the first scheduled date to accommodate random inspections.
Frank Robinson, owner of Cuts Above The Rest in Atlantic City, said the conversation about mobile barbershop took place in his shop some time ago. Some agreed that mobile barbers may hurt existing barbershops, he said.
“Personally, I am not sure how I would feel about it,” said Robinson, who also brought up the point that it would help customers without a car or with a lack of mobility. “I’m up in the air with it. It could work for some.”
