Hairstylists and barbers have mixed opinions about the idea of mobile versions of their shops

“There are a lot of regulations,” said Testa. “There would be bathrooms. They would have to follow all the typical rules, so this would be good for someone who wanted to start or expand their business.”

CJ Torian, owner of Starting Five Barbershop & Salon in Pleasantville, said he would not be interested in setting up a mobile barbershop even if he were just starting out.

Torian has to pay rent for his shop on Main Street, but the owner of the truck or trailer would have to pay for gas and upkeep of the unit, he said.

Five or six barbers cannot be put inside a truck or a trailer, Torian said.

“We can’t charge $30, $60, $70 or $100 (per haircut) to make it worth my while. You can’t make a profit,” said Torian about a mobile barbershop.

If the mobile barbershop legislation becomes law, it would have a minimal impact on his business when the traveling barbers hit the streets, Torian said.

“We are more of an appointment-based shop. ... Here you will have 10 options (of barbers),” said Torian, who added a mobile barbershop is more for celebrities who would be willing to pay for exclusive service.